Andhra Pradesh: Dismissed policeman files atrocity case against police top brass

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:04 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

An FIR was registered on Thursday on a complaint from a dismissed Armed Reserve constable Prakash levelling allegations against the SP Fakirappa, ASP Hanumantu, and DSP Mahaboob Basha. An FIR was registered on Thursday on a complaint from a dismissed Armed Reserve constable Prakash levelling allegations against the SP Fakirappa, ASP Hanumantu, and DSP Mahaboob Basha.

Anantapur: District police have booked a case against their own Superintendent of Police, Additional SP and Deputy Superintendent of Police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

An FIR was registered on Thursday on a complaint from a dismissed Armed Reserve constable Prakash levelling allegations against the SP Fakirappa, ASP Hanumantu, and DSP Mahaboob Basha.

In fact, the SP had issued orders a couple of days back dismissing Prakash from the job, for, as many as five criminal cases like harassment of women, attack and illegal supply of weapons were registered against him during the past few years. A woman had complained that he took away from her Rs.10 lakh in cash and 30 tolas of gold ornaments and after a departmental inquiry found it to be true, Prakash was sacked.

Prakash then went to media alleging that he was victimised and even staged a dharna holding a placard ‘Save AP Police’ during the Chief Minister’s visit to the district recently. However, SP Fakirappa denied the allegations and said that Prakash was sacked on grounds of misconduct.

The sacked constable then complained in the II Town Police station here levelling several allegations against the police top brass which resulted in registering a case and initiating inquiry. Deputy Inspector General of Police Ravi Prakash is handling the case.