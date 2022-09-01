Telangana: Suryapet man offers free petrol in memory of departed son

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:14 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

This innovative donation was thought out by business man Ganduri Prakash, on the day of death anniversary of his son Preetham Jonah, on whose name a foundation is being run now.

Suryapet: Some organise programmes to feed the poor or those in orphanages or distribute fruits and food to patients in hospitals to mark death anniversary of their beloved ones. But a businessman became talk of the town with his innovative scheme of dispensing one litre of petrol free of cost to selected groups of people including municipal sanitation workers, disabled people, hamalis, painting workers and those working in graveyards. The free petrol programme went viral on social media and hundreds of people lined up at the fuel station to bless the departed soul, as well as get one litre of petrol free.

This innovative donation was thought out by business man Ganduri Prakash, on the day of death anniversary of his son Preetham Jonah, on whose name a foundation is being run now. The Preetham Jonah Foundation announced that one litre of petrol free for any motorist. Following this, hundreds of motorists arrived at the petrol bunk literally creating a traffic pile up on the National Highway.

Free petrol was dispensed to over 1,200 people at a cost of nearly Rs 1.3 lakh till afternoon. Prakash said the free petrol scheme would be implemented till evening. As the news spread like wildfire, people rushed to the petrol bunk carrying huge cans also. But they were told that it was meant only for some categories of people. The old national highway was literally blocked with the vehicles, which were brought to collect free petrol to the petrol bunk. It has caused traffic jam on the road. As donation of petrol was a new thing to hear to the people of the town, it has become a centre point of the discussion among people.

Speaking to media, Ganduri Prakash said that he has taken a decision to provide free petrol to the vehicles owned by some categories as buying petrol was burning a hole in their pockets, with the fuel prices skyrocketing. “We have also taken up distribution of cycles to the girl students and provided free food to the attendants of patients in government hospital”, he added.