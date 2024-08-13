Andhra Pradesh government relieves 122 Telangana employees

The Andhra Pradesh government instructed the HODs to relive the employees of their duties immediately in the post category specified by the Telangana government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 11:43 PM

The Andhra Pradesh government instructed the HODs to relive the employees of their duties immediately in the post category specified by the Telangana government.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday relieved 122 Telangana local employees in the Non-Gazetted cadre and issued GO Ms 1412 in this regard.

In the orders, the Andhra Pradesh government instructed the HODs to relive the employees of their duties immediately in the post category specified by the Telangana government. In the relieving order, the employees, who are willing to submit an undertaking, a condition that they shall accept assignments wherever they are posted in Telangana. They should also assume the last rank in the respective cadres in accordance with those already employed in Telangana.

The 122 employees have been directed to submit the filled in proforma to the HODs concerned within a month.

On receipt of the proforma, they would be relieved from the post within 15 days. The Telangana Udyogula Sangham welcomed the Andhra Pradesh government’s orders.

Though, the exercise to relieve the Telangana employees from Andhra Pradesh was delayed for long time, it was finally approved by Andhra Pradesh government, Telangana Udyogula Sangham Honorary Chairman A Padmachary said in a statement.

Similarly, the Telangana government should also issue orders relieving Andhra Pradesh employees working in Telangana, he added.