Andhra Pradesh mango growers back farm laws

Published: 9:30 pm

Visakhapatnam: Policy reforms in agriculture have the dual responsibility of ensuring that the sector achieves higher growth, delivers higher income to the farmers and at the same time addresses food security concerns, said CII Vizag Zone head Solomon Pushparaj. “Private sector and other stakeholders are welcoming the farm laws as it allows agricultural markets to operate freely,” he said.

“Over the years, there has been a structural shift in the cropping pattern in the state of Andhra Pradesh and the horticulture sector is growing at a faster pace. The agrarian state of Andhra Pradesh is heading towards a value addition platform from the conventional production approach,” he said.

He also noted that Chittoor district in the state assumed importance with the presence of several food processing units. Andhra Pradesh ranks second in production of mangoes in India and the State emerged as the fruit bowl of South India. “Farmers, especially Mango growers and food processing units in the district felt that Agriculture trade promotion and facilitation Bill had done away with the APMC Act to help farmers to do barrier free trade across the country without any hitch on permit, cess, entry tax etc,” he claimed.

Mango growers are selling their produce directly to companies at market prices without involving middle men. The companies are ere also bearing the transportation cost, he claimed, and added that mangoes from Andhra Pradesh are in high demand in the US, Europe, South East Asia, and West Asia.

