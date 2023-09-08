Andhra Pradesh Minister demands Chandrababu’s arrest

Meruga Nagarjuna said it was ridiculous that Chandrababu who had spent Rs. 100 crore on foreign trips and Rs. 80 crore in the name of Nava Nirmana Deeksha to squander public money during his tenure as Chief Minister, was now talking about Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's London trip.

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna has demanded the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu for looting public money.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, he said it was ridiculous that Chandrababu who had spent Rs. 100 crore on foreign trips and Rs. 80 crore in the name of Nava Nirmana Deeksha to squander public money during his tenure as Chief Minister, was now talking about Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s London trip. “Chandrababu spent Rs.10 crore for effecting repairs to Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad before he fled from there in the cash for vote case. He spent another Rs.10 crore on Chief Minister’s office, Rs.100 crore for chartered flights and Rs.80 crore on Dharma Porata Deekshas. Our Chief Minister did not waste public money like him but disbursed Rs.2.31 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer into people’s accounts,” he pointed out.

Noting that it was established that the TDP president took Rs.118 crore from Shapurjee Pallonjee and L and T contracts, the minister said it was high time he was arrested.

Nagarjuna also wondered what happened to the film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan who always stoutly supported Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh. “Where is Pawan Kalyan? Is he sleeping now when the national media is carrying stories on the IT notices to Chandrababu? What is the reason why the CPI leaders K. Narayana and Ramakrishna, media baron Ramoji Rao, ABN-Andhra Jyothi Radhakrishna, and yellow media are keeping silent?,” he asked.

