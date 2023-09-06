Chandrababu Naidu apprehends arrest

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:16 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Anantapur: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he could be arrested in a day or two as he was questioning the YSR Congress Party misrule in the state.

Interacting with teachers, lawyers, and intelligentsia at Rayadurgam near here, he alleged that the YSRCP government indulged in large scale exploitation of assets.

“People are watching the YSRCP destruction.The Chief Minister is a psycho. They are digging canals in fields without informing the farmers. None can question them. They are harassing Nagendra who filed cases in the NGT. They may arrest me tomorrow or the day after. Or they may attack me,” he said.