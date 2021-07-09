Andhra Pradesh: Rs 50 L aid to jawan’s family

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 50 lakh to the family of Jaswanth Reddy of Army who died in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Paying tributes to the sepoy here on Friday, Jagan said that the country was proud of Jaswanth Reddy who made the supreme sacrifice and called for supporting the family in the hour of distress.

Jaswanth Reddy, 23, from Darivada Kothapalem of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district, joined the Army five years ago. His parents were making arrangements for his marriage next month when the news of the death reached them.

His body was expected to reach Bapatla on Friday night.

