‘Andhra University enriched with world class facilities’

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University is being enriched with world class facilities, according to AU Vice-Chancellor Prof PVGD Prasada Reddy.

Interacting with media persons who were taken on a tour of the facilities created in the university during the past four years on Tuesday, he said that they were doing their best to make Andhra University a global leader by training the youth as global citizens.

Pointing out that the AU hub was established in such a way as to train aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators who create employment opportunities, he noted that 92 startup companies are working in the hub, which has an area of 45,000 square feet on five floors.

Also, a pharma hub named Element was constructed at Siripuram and would start its services soon, Prof. Reddy revealed. Four pharma industries would be established there and work on biological monitoring, he said, adding that there is a possibility of more than a hundred start-ups related to pharma coming up in the next four years. Element would be the biggest source of finance needed by AU in the future, he felt.

The AU Vice-Chancellor also stated that a wet lab and other basic facilities had been developed with the Avanti Foundation in the marine living resources department at a cost of around Rs 12 crore.

In the newly constructed digital zone at the computer science department of the engineering college, ten smart classrooms, conference halls and facilities for conducting online examinations are being set up with 650 computers.

A special study center had been set up on drone technology which would become most popular in the future, and the centre, set up near AU helipad, would provide training to the youth on aspects

like design, use and manufacture of drones, he said. Also, the university would encourage art and culture and as part of this, the KV Gopala Swami Auditorium was being renovated with the help of donors and varsity funds. Dr BR Ambedkar Auditorium was developed in the Engineering College and these would be provided free of cost to the organizers of cultural programs organized in the city, he added.

Prof. Reddy also said that three new placement officers have been appointed in AU and special attention is being paid to campus placement. He said that soon a program would be started to plant, preserve and grow plants on a large scale with the participation of AU students.

