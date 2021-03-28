Andole MLA felicitates Para Swimming champion

The Andole MLA had invited Shiva Kumar, a native of Singitham in Raikode Mandal and his coach Dinesh Rajoria to his office in Andole and felicitated them

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Sunday felicitated Para Swimmer Kusnoor Shiva Kumar, who brought laurels to Telangana by winning gold medal in the National Para Swimming Championship that concluded in Bengaluru recently. Shiva Kumar’s right leg got paralysed after a snake bite when he was just five years old. He had become an inspiration to many by winning several medals at State and national level events.

The Andole MLA had invited Shiva Kumar, a native of Singitham in Raikode Mandal and his coach Dinesh Rajoria to his office in Andole and felicitated them. Assuring to get help from the State government, Kranthi Kiran said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had always supported sportspersons in the State.

