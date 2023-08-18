Anganwadi staff issues will be resolved soon: Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: The Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod on Friday assured the ‘anganwadi’ teachers and workers that all their genuine issues would be taken up with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and resolved soon. She had talks with the unions representing the anganwadi staff at her secretariat chamber.

All issues pertaining to their retirement benefits, insurance, PRC, compassionate appointments, conversion of mini anganwadi centers to main anganwadi centers, relaxation of service norms in promotion of anganwadi teachers and helpers were discussed in detail at the meeting.

She asserted that after the formation of Telangana state, the government had extended all support to the anganwadi centre and their staff. Hailing the role of the staff of anganwadi centres, she appreciated them for successfully implementing the programmes aimed at providing nutritious food to children and pregnant women.

The salaries of anganwadi teachers and nurses in Telangana state have been increased such a way that no other state could match it. The Minister said moves were afoot to ensure that the anganwadi teachers would get their salaries paid on 14th of every month. She said that a bridge course will be introduced in Anganwadi Centres also soon.

She assured that steps will be taken to extend welfare schemes to anganwadi workers also. The Minister reminded that the representatives of the UNICEF were all praise for the programmes being implemented through the anganwadi centers in Telangana.