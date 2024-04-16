Krishna River Management Board to meet on April 22

The AP Re-organization Act, 2014, mandates that the successor states -Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, provide necessary funds to KRMB for its functioning besides the staff salaries and allowances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 06:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board will meet here on April 22. The meeting is intended to discuss the budget of the river board for the 2024-25, according to a communication give to both the States.

The Board had already discussed dues owed by the States in its last meeting. The issue was taken up with Ministry of Jal Shakti also in view of the financial constraints being experienced by it for implementation of different programmes including installation of telemetries.

The board is likely to discuss the decision of the Telangana State not to hand over the common projects to the board. The State has adopted a resolution to this effect in assembly and communicated the same to the Ministry of Jal Shankti also.

The Board is expected to play a decisive role by shouldering key responsibilities in regulation of water sharing by the two states.

The Nagarajuna Sagar project has already been placed under the protection and surveillance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as AP police and officials sought to take control of 13 of the 26 gates of the projects along with the right main canal head regulator following a confrontation between the two sides on October 28, 2023.

Tensions escalated between the two states following the incident.