Anil Ravipudi launches ‘Pindam’s intense first single, ‘Jeeva Pindam’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: ‘Roja Poolu’ and ‘Aadavari Matalaku Ardhale Verule’ fame Sriram, and Kushee Ravi are pairing up for a horror thriller titled ‘Pindam’, directed by a newcomer Saikiran Daida. Yeshwanth Daggumati of Kalaahi Media is producing the film.

After unveiling the first look and the teaser, first single ‘Jeeva Pindam’ has just been launched by director Anil Ravipudi.

Krishna Saurabh Surampalli scores the music while Anurag Kulkarni crooned for ‘Jeeva Pindam’, which has lyrics by Kavi Siddartha. The song offers a peek into the film’s ambience, elaborating on the emotions of a family in danger and how they need to confront many spirits to stay safe.

‘Jeeva pindam bramhandam.. Evaru chepperu thadagatha kathanam.. Evaru chuseru yadhatada grahanam.. Kaalam mayajalam jeevam mahapralayam’ — the lyrics showcase tension in the film’s setting, alternating between life and death. The lead characters are stuck in a tricky situation and the lyrics also discuss the significance of destiny.

Anurag Kulkarni’s intense rendition is backed by lyricist Siddartha’s deep-rooted understanding of life, spirits and destiny. The various visuals through the lyrical video only enhance the curiosity around the film’s theme. Easwari Rao, Avasarala Srinivas, Ravi Varma are also part of the cast lineup.

“I’m happy to launch the first single from ‘Pindam’; the song visually conveys the theme of the film. I’m sure this will be the ‘scariest film ever’. I understand the tension one experiences with their debut film and wish director Saikiran and the producers the very best,” said Anil0 Ravipudi.

The makers have wrapped up the shoot and the film is gearing up for a mid-November release. ‘Pindam’ will unfold across three timelines — present-day scenario, besides dating back to the 1930s and the 1990s. It’ll be a true blue horror film with a riveting screenplay and surprise audiences, the makers exude optimism.