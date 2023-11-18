| Uyyalo Uyyala Video Song From Bhagavanth Kesari Is Out

‘Uyyalo Uyyala’ video song from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ is out

Despite hitting screens on October 19, the movie is still running in theatres across the Telugu-speaking states.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:25 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, received a positive response from fans upon its release.

Despite hitting screens on October 19, the movie is still running in theatres across the Telugu-speaking states.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the video song ‘Uyyalo Uyyala’ on YouTube on November 4. However, the video was removed from the platform within a short span of time on the same day, which left Balakrishna fans disappointed.

And now much to the delight of Balayya Babu fans, the makers have released the video song again on YouTube.

The music for ‘Uyyalo Uyyala’ was composed by Thaman S, sung by SP Charan, and the lyrics were penned by Anantha Sriram.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-entertainer also features Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, and Sarathkumar in prominent roles.

Watch it here: