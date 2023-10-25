Bhagavanth Kesari bags 100 crores at the box office

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:51 AM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Bhagavanth Kesari is the best of the three films that were released in Telugu for this Dasara. Though Bhagavanth Kesari might not be ahead of Leo in numbers, the impact of Balakrishna’s film stands for a long time, and the family audience are loving it.

Bhagavanth Kesari got great word of mouth because of its unique composition. It is so good to see the director, Anil Ravipudi, coming out of his comfort zone of comedy and sticking purely to the story he picked. Also, a top star like Balakrishna accepting a film having equal importance to a main character is really gutsy and appreciable. When the efforts are genuine, the result sounds strong, and the same happened with Bhagavanth Kesari.

Today, the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari released the box office figures for the film. Bhagavanth Kesari crossed the 100 crore mark by collecting 104 crore gross at the box office in just 6 days. As industry experts say, the film is slowly picking up good word of mouth and attracts the lady and the family audience too, beside the mass fans and film lovers. This will surely improve the long run of the film, and the graph of box office figures will increase. It is no surprise, even if the film touches the 150-crore mark much faster than the 100-crore mark from here on.