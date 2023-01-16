Animal trap claims life of tribal man in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:40 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Representational Image.

Rajanna-Sircilla: An electric trap set for wild animals by hunters claimed the life of a tribal man in Dasaranaik thanda of Rudrangi mandal on Sunday night.

According to villagers, Guguloth Mangya Naik(45) went to the nearby forest to search for his missing goats. He was electrocuted when he came into contact with a live electric wire arranged by hunters to trap wild animals.

He was found dead when other family members were searching for him around 10 pm. He is survived by two daughters and a son.