Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Home | Rajanna Sircilla | Animal Trap Claims Life Of Tribal Man In Rajanna Sircilla

Animal trap claims life of tribal man in Rajanna-Sircilla

According to villagers, Guguloth Mangya Naik(45) went to the nearby forest to search for his missing goats. He was electrocuted when he came into contact with a live electric wire arranged by hunters to trap wild animals.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 01:40 PM, Mon - 16 January 23
Animal trap claims life of tribal man in Rajanna-Sircilla
Representational Image.

Rajanna-Sircilla: An electric trap set for wild animals by hunters claimed the life of a tribal man in Dasaranaik thanda of Rudrangi mandal on Sunday night.

According to villagers, Guguloth Mangya Naik(45) went to the nearby forest to search for his missing goats. He was electrocuted when he came into contact with a live electric wire arranged by hunters to trap wild animals.

He was found dead when other family members were searching for him around 10 pm. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

Related News

Latest News