KTR unveils fragrance emitting silver saree

Twenty seven special aromatic liquids were also used and despite regular washing, the aroma lasts for over two years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: After weaving a saree that can be packed in a matchbox, Rajanna-Sircilla weaver Nalla Vijay has come up with a silver saree that emits aroma.

He had earlier weaved a silk saree that emanates fragrance.

The silver saree was weaved using eight tolas of silver and costs about Rs 45,000. Twenty seven special aromatic liquids were also used and despite regular washing, the aroma lasts for over two years. The silver saree was formally unveiled by Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao, who congratulated Vijay for weaving the ‘Siri Chandana’ silk saree earlier, after it was showcased before them here on Saturday.

It takes about 1.5 months to weave a silver saree and the saree weighs about 600 grams. Depending on the customers’ choice, more silver can be added, said Nalla Vijay. The management of Kanyaka Parameshwari temple, Vanasthalipuram have already placed an order for a silver saree, he said.

As for the Siri Chandana Pattu saree, about 60 sarees were sold so far, Vijay said, adding that he would next weave a saree that would change colours like a chameleon.

Appreciating Vijay, the Minister said the State would extend all support to him.