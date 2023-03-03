Anirudh off to flying start at 13th Tennis Open tournament

Hyderabad: Anirudh Sompalli defeated Sandeep 8-0 in the first round of the 30 men’s singles first round match of the 13th Tennis Open tournament, being organised by Hyderabad Open Tennis Association and Jubilee Hills International Club, on Friday.

Results: First Round:

30 Men’s Singles: Sainath bt Gourabdip 8-3; Malothu Komralli bt Sekhar 8-2; Gurunath bt Geet 8-1; Eshwar Sai bt Raghu 8-1; Eric bt Aditya 8-6; Shail Khadarbasha bt Chaitanya Kumar 8-2; Vishal bt Vijay Varma 8-1; Chakradhar bt Sateesh 8-2; Anirudh Sompalli bt Sandeep 8-0; Pramod bt Sai Charan 8-2; Nasimha bt Srinivasulu 8-7(2); Karthik Raju bt S Mahesh 8-1; Sirasala bt Vivek Chaitanya 8-3;

40 Men’s Singles: Bose Kiran bt Gaurav 8-1; Chandrasekhar bt Prashanth 8-2; Rohan bt Sridhar Santhapalli 8-5; Venkat Ramgopal bt Chandu 8-5;

Women’s Singles: Arti bt Birsen 8-0; Pallavi bt Aparna 8-0; Neelam Chopra bt Mahi 8-0; Pranhita bt Sheena 8-2; Prashanti bt Rajyalakshmi 8-4;

70 Singles: Krishna Kumar bt Samuel 8-6; Shiv Mor bt Ramesh Kumar 8-2.