Rashmikaa, Vaidhehi emerge runners-up at ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Choudhary with their runners-up trophies.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Choudhary emerged runners-up at the Tennis Project ITF Women $15k Tennis Tournament held in Gurgaon, Haryana on Saturday.

The pair lost to second seeded pair of Zeel Desai from India and Punin Kovapipukted of Thailand 6-2, 6-2 in the summit clash.

Earlier in the semifinals, they defeated Weronika Baszak of Paland and Fanny Ostlund of Sweden 3-6, 7-5, (10-7) to enter the final. In the quarterfinal, the Indian pair downed their compatriots Humera Baharmus and Yubrani Banerjee 6-1, 6-1.

Results: Final: Zeel Desai (2)/Punin Kovapipukted (2) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (3)/Vaidhei Choudary (3).