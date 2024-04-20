Anjuman Agiary recieves INTACH Heritage Award

The award was received on behalf of the Anjuman by Mr. Homi D. Chenoy, Honorary Secretary-Trustee of PZASH, at a ceremony held on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 06:00 PM

Anjuman Agiary Recieves Int

Hyderabad: The Indian Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has honoured the Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-E-Meher (Anjuman Agiary) in Secunderabad with the prestigious INTACH Heritage Award on Thursday, coinciding with World Heritage Day.

In a statement, Khorshed S. Chenai, president of Parsi Zoroastrian Association Secunderabad Hyderabad (PZASH), expressed gratitude for the recognition. “As the world comes together to celebrate the richness of our cultural heritage, this recognition holds special significance. It magnifies the importance of the Anjuman Agiary as a custodian of our collective history and tradition, symbolizing the essence of our shared identity,” he stated.

The award was received on behalf of the Anjuman by Mr. Homi D. Chenoy, Honorary Secretary-Trustee of PZASH, at a ceremony held on Thursday.