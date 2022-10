Anna, Steven hog limelight at 11th Inter Parish Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

(Winners and runners-up with their trophies) Anna Joseph and Steven of St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry bagged top honours in the 100 metres girls and boys categories of the 11th Inter Parish Tournament

Hyderabad: Anna Joseph and Steven of St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry bagged top honours in the 100 metres girls and boys categories of the 11th Inter Parish Tournament held at the All Saints High School Grounds, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Results:

Football Seniors: Winners: St Anthony’s Church, Venkatapuram; Runnes-up: St Anthony’s Church, Gandhinagar;

Juniors: Winners: St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry; Runners-up: Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Bandlines;

Basketball: Winners: Holy Family Church, Trimulgherry; Runners-up: St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry;

Badminton: Doubles: Girls: Winners: St Anthony’s Church, Gandhinagar; Runners-up: St. Bernard’s Church, Ammaguda; Boys: Winners: Holy Trinity Church, Begumpet; Runners-up: Holy Family Church, Trimulgherry;

Badminton Singles: Girls: Winners: Hanna, St. Bernard’s Church; Runner-up: Divya Angel, St Joseph’s Church; Boys: Winner: Sonu Cyril, Holy Family Church; Runner-up: Ashley, St. Francis of Assisi Church; Athletics:100m: Girls: 1 Anna Joseph, 2 Divya Angel, 3 Jonitha; Boys: 1 Steven, 2 Sebastian, 3 Julian; Relay: Girls: Winners: St Joseph’s Church, Moula-ali; Runners-up: Our Lady of Fathima Church, Dhammaiguda; Boys: Winners: St Mary’s Basilica, Secunderabad; Runners-up: St Anthony’s Church, Gandhinagar.

Also Read Telangana’s Rashmee Rathore clinches silver at 36th National Games