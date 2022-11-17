Annalect India moves to new office in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Annalect India, a marketing and communications player, announced its new office in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Annalect India, a marketing and communications player, announced its new office in Hyderabad. “When we first came to Hyderabad in September 2021, we had 20 members in our team. Today, we have over 300 members in in Hyderabad,” said Vishal Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Annalect India.

“For the past year, our Center of Excellence in Hyderabad has been working towards supporting our partner agencies and their global network. We are looking to add market research, finance and people operations our capabilities,” said Kiran Guruswami, Chief Operating Officer, Annalect India.

Also Read Hyderabad-based ekincare partners with Stanplus to offer emergency services to its customers