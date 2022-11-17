Hyderabad-based ekincare partners with Stanplus to offer emergency services to its customers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:05 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based health benefits platform ekincare and medical response company Stanplus joined hands to provide emergency services to the former’s more than 500 corporate customers.

Under this, ekincare customers will have access to Stanplus’ network of about 6,000 ambulances in 550 locations cities across India with a 24/7 emergency support helpline, an ambulance support at doorstep, hospital admission support across 300 hospitals in India.

“We have identified a critical need in our customers across industries where timely emergency responses are non-negotiable. It is important to address the first mile of emergency support. We are committed to delivering the best healthcare services on our platform for our customers and we believe Stanplus is the best emergency response provider in the country,” said Kiran Kalakuntla, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, ekincare.

“At StanPlus, we plan to eliminate gaps in the medical emergency response that frequently lead to delayed treatment during the ‘golden hour’. With this partnership with ekincare, we will provide equipped medical response within 15 minutes in the case of any emergency for all ekincare partners. Our goal is to build a 911 for Indian healthcare and save lives,” said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stanplus.