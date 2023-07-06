Another two Telangana Haj pilgrims died in Saudi

Two more Telangana Haj pilgrims Ahmed Bin Abdullah and Syed Abdul Quddus, who were in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj, died separately.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Jeddah: Two more Telangana Haj pilgrims, who were in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj, died separately. Ahmed Bin Abdullah of Barkas in Hyderabad and Syed Abdul Quddus of Ahmedpura Colony in Nizamabad have died while receiving treatment at different hospitals. A total of four pilgrims from Telangana have so far died in the Haj 2023.

Earlier, Fatima Sarwar of Sangareddy and Mohammed Shamshir Pasha of Mahbubnagar also breathed last during their life dream journey of Haj. Overall, 110 Indian Haj pilgrims have passed away as of Wednesday according to the Indian Consulate.

Most pilgrims were elders, who have a history of chronic diseases and they find it difficult to cope with the heat exhaustion in the high temperature in desert land. In recent years, the haj, which follows the lunar calendar, has fallen in the Saudi summer, at a time when global warming is making the desert climate even hotter.