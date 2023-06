Indian Haj Pilgrim Problems In Saudi

The non-activation of their Saudi SIM cards has left many pilgrims stranded without a means of communication.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

In the holy city of Makkah, Indian Haj pilgrims face unexpected challenges while trying to connect with their families back home. The non-activation of their Saudi SIM cards has left many pilgrims stranded without a means of communication.