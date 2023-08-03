Another Vande Bharat Express soon for Telugu people

There are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could possibly flag off the latest VB Express train in virtual mode

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:06 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is preparing ground to launch another Vande Bharat (VB) Express, between Kacheguda and Yeswantpur, for people in Hyderabad and elsewhere who frequently travel to Bengaluru.

Although there are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could possibly flag off the latest VB Express train in virtual mode later this month, the SCR officials were yet officially provide details about the launch event.

The VB express between Kacheguda and Yeswantpur is the third such train that has been introduced from Hyderabad. The first two VB express that were launched earlier were to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

According to multiple reports, arrangements are already underway for the inauguration of the VB Express. At present, it takes about 11 hours to travel by train from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, which will now be reduced to eight and a half hours, after the launch of the new VB Express.

The train will leave Kacheguda railway station at 6am and reach Bengaluru at 2:30 pm. From Yeswantpur railway station, the train will leave at 3 pm and reach Kacheguda at 11:30pm.