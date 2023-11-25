Anti-Congress posters surface in Nizamabad too

Protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the district, posters have been set up in different areas of Nizamabad and Bodhan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:45 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Nizamabad: After Hyderabad, anti-Congress posters have surfaced in Nizamabad and Bodhan ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the district on Saturday afternoon.

Protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the district, posters have been set up in different areas of Nizamabad and Bodhan. Holding the Congress responsible for the loss of lives of many youngsters during the Telangana agitation, the posters read “The Congress should tender unconditional apology to Telangana….”

The posters have also reflected the hardships being faced by people, especially farmers in Karnataka after the Congress came to power there. A poster read “No job recruitment even after six months of Congress rule in Karnataka. Beware Telangana….”

Similar posters were seen in Hyderabad during the recent visits of the Congress top brass m to the city for participating in different programmes.

Rahul Gandhi is visiting Bodhan to attend a public meeting, followed by meetings at Adilabad and Vemulawada later in the evening.