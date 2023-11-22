KCR will have special love for Dubbaka, not Rahul or Modi: Harish Rao

Despite the BJP being in power at Centre, Raghunandan had failed to get any funds to the Dubbaka Constituency, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao campaiging in Dubbaka Constituency on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will have a special love towards Dubbaka Constituency and its people, but not Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi because they never associated with this land.

Addressing the election rally at Akberpet-Bhumpaly Mandal headquarters on Wednesday, the Minister has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre had stopped the Rs 25,000 crore loans to Telangana as the Chief Minister has refused to install meters at agriculture pump sets. Rao has said that BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao had failed to keep any of the promises he made during the by-election campaign.

Also Read BJP’s BC CM promise not attracting voters in Telangana

Despite the BJP being in power at Centre, the Minister has said that the Raghunandan had failed to get any funds to the Dubbaka Constituency. He has said that voting for a BJP candidate in Dubbaka will go down the drain because the Party gets no chance to form government in the State.

The Minister has called upon the people of Dubbaka not to give Raghunandan another opportunity to cheat them. Stating that the BJP-led centre had promised to notify 2 lakh jobs every year, Rao said that it failed to keep the promise in the past 9 years. However, he has said that the Telangana government had recruited over 1.50 lakh employees during the same period. Assuring to complete 100 percent loan waiver, the Minister has said that the government released Rs 14,000 crore towards loan waiver while just Rs 4,000 crore were still pending.

Dubbaka BRS Candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said he lost hope in coming alive after the attack on him. Luckily, he came out of the hospital safely with the blessings of the Dubbaka people. Reddy has said that he will serve them for a lifetime if they send him to Assembly.