Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs Shamirpet mandal tahsildar in bribery sting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 04:23 PM

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths caught the Tahsildar Shamirpet mandal red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs. 10 lakh through his driver to perform official duty.

According to the ACB, the Tahsildar Thodeti Satyanarayana had demanded the bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh from one Movva Ramaseshagiri Rao, a resident of Gachibowli to write a report and to forward the file to collector for issue of pattadar pass book.

“The bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh was accepted by Bhadri, driver of Satyanarayana at the instance of the Tahsildar. The amount was recovered from the possession of Bhadri. Both the hands of the driver tested positive phenolphthalein test,” said ACB official.

Investigation is on.