Senior assistant in ACB trap in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Representational Image

Khammam: ACB sleuths caught a senior assistant, B Haritha working in panchayat raj engineer’s office in Khammam red-handed while she was accepting bribe from a contractor here on Tuesday.

She demanded and accepted Rs 3000 as bribe from the complainant K Mallikarjun Rao of Nachepalli in the district to clear a bill worth Rs 2.59 lakh related to a CC road work. The accused would be produced before ACB court in Hyderabad, said a statement.