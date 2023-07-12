Anti-farmer remark: BRS activists continue protest on second day in erstwhile Karimnagar

Besides staging protests, effigies of the TPCC chief were also burnt in different places of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Karimnagar: BRS activists continued their protest on the second day on Wednesday against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s comments against the 24 hour power supply to the agriculture sector.

Besides staging protests, effigies of the TPCC chief were also burnt in different places of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

On the other hand, Congress workers also staged protests at sub-stations alleging that Revanth Reddy’s comments were misinterpreted.

Mild tension prevailed in Jagtial town when the activists of both parties raised slogans against each other. Police swung into action and brought the situation under control by pacifying both sides. Similar situation prevailed in Dharmaram mandal headquarters of Peddapalli district. Trouble began when workers of both the parties tried to burn the effigies of their opponents’ leaders. Police brought the situation under control by pacifying the mob.

Cops foiled an attempt of Congress workers to to burn an effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Vemulawada.

Reacting on TPCC chief comments, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said farmers were happy with various welfare schemes being provided to them under the leadership of the Chief Minister. However, Congress leaders were unable to digest this. What was wrong with the supply of 24 hours current to the agriculture sector? Were Congress leaders wishing to repeat the Basheerbagh police firing, he asked.