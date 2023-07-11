BRS lambasts Congress for its anti-farmers policies, stages protest across State

BRS leaders and activists burn an effigy of TPCC president Revanth Reddy in Warangal district on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Condemning TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that 24-hour free power supply to farmers was unnecessary, the ruling BRS party lambasted the Congress for its anti-farmers policies with protests across the State on Tuesday, raising slogans against the PCC chief. The protests will continue on Wednesday as well.

BRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had instructed the party cadre to stage protests against the Congress party. Party workers were also instructed to burn effigies of the party across the State. Lashing out at the TPCC president, BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan warned people that farmer-friendly schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour free power introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be stopped if Congress was voted to power.

The TPCC president was acting like anti-farmer Chandrababu Naidu’s agent and turned had Telangana Congress into Telugu Desam Congress, he charged at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Mostly farmers from SC, ST, BC and Minorities communities own less than three acres of land and through his comments Revanth Reddy had humiliated them, he said.

Demanding an apology from the TPCC president for his anti-farmer policies, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said such remarks were uncalled for and exposed the dark side of the Congress party. After facing decades of hardships, farmers in Telangana were enjoying farming and reaping good profits. All this was possible due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment in extending 24 hours free power supply, implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other welfare programmes, he said.

“Every time, the BJP government failed to procure paddy, the BRS government has been rescuing the farmers by purchasing every grain they produced” Srinivas Yadav said.

TSREDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy tweeted “‘3 hrs Congress (vs) 24 hrs BRS’ Revanth Reddy wants not more than 3 hours electricity to the farmers. A vote to INC, means saying no to 24 hours power. There absolutely is no other leader who can think better than KCR garu for farmers Farmers will now chose between 24 hours BRS Sarkaar & 3 hours Congress Sarkar!”