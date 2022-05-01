Anuj brace guides VV Nagar to victory of Johnson Memorial Football Tournament

Hyderabad: Anuj scored a brace as VV Nagar (Valluvar Nagar) defeated Tony ‘B’ 3-0 in the final of the Johnson Memorial 7-a-side Football Tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Himanshu Patwal scored the first goal in the 32 minute of the second half to put VV Nagar in the lead. After three minutes, Anuj scored a goal to extend their lead. In the last minute of the match Anuj scored one more goal to guide their side to victory.

Earlier in the semifinals, Tony ‘B’ downed City College Old Boys 1-0. Meanwhile, VV Nagar defeated 108 Bazar 4-3 to enter into the summit clash.

Results: Final: VV Nagar 3 (Anuj 2, Himanshu Patwal 1) bt Tony ‘B’ 0; Semifinals: Tony ‘B’ 1 (Rodrix John 1) bt CCOB 0; V V Nagar 4 (Anuj 2, Joshua 1, Camry 1) bt 108 Bazar 3 (Karthik 2, Suman 1).

