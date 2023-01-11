Anurag University: AnuragCET 2023 for admissions into engg, BSc Agriculture courses from Jan 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Anurag University here on Wednesday announced the Anurag Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 for admissions into its engineering and BSc Agriculture courses for the academic year 2023-24. The University is offering engineering programmes including CSE, AL & ML, cyber security, civil and mechanical engineering.

This year’s edition of AnuragCET is scheduled from January 29 and students can book slots online for appearing either for online or offline examination, the University said. The test toppers will be awarded scholarships worth Rs 6.5 crore.

This year, over 2,200 job offers were made to the University students by companies like TCS, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, Virtusa and Amazon with the highest annual pay package of Rs 38 lakh and average package of Rs. 6 lakh per annum, it added.