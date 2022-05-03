Hyderabad: Anurag University organizes Synergy 2k22

Hyderabad: Anurag University has organized its annual day – Synergy 2k22 on its campus here on Monday.

Participating as the chief guest, filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas said students must experiment with the challenges in their life by excelling in their studies and dream career. Anurag Group founder Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the university has achieved 2022 placement offers to their students which was the highest in the state.

On the occasion, the university administration felicitated their alumni including upcoming Tollywood singer and musician Harika Narayan and Sandilya Pisapati for the success in their careers.

Prof. Balaji Utla in-charge Vice Chancellor, S Neelima CEO, Anurag University, Dr. G Vishnu Murthy, Dean Engineering, Dr. Vasudha Bhakshi, Dean Pharmacy, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dean R&D, Dr. Narayana Reddy, Dean Agriculture, Convener Prof. K Srinivasa Chalapathi, HoDs and other faculty participated in the programme.

