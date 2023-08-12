Hyderabad: Anurag University holds its 18th Graduation Day

Anurag University has organized its 18th Graduation Day in the university campus here on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: Anurag University has organized its 18th Graduation Day in the university campus here on Saturday in which a total of 1,150 students from engineering and pharmacy courses graduated.

Addressing the event, Land Revenue and Registration Principal Secretary, Navin Mittal said the Covid-19 pandemic has taught that work could be done from anywhere, which increased the job opportunities. Data Analytics & AI LTIMindtree EVP & Global Head P Jitendra Chakravarthy said students must up-skill their knowledge with latest technological advancements. Anurag Institutions Chairman Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy asked the graduates to maintain a connection with their institution in future.

The engineering and pharmacy toppers ML Mounika and Dasthari Nandini were presented with Palla Raghava Reddy Memorial Gold Medal and cash prize. The outgoing batch secured over 2,100 placements with the highest package of Rs.38 lakh per annum and average package of Rs.6 lakh per annum.