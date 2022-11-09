Anvayaa doubles office space in Hyderabad, launches corporate benefit plan ‘Nischint’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:32 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Anvayaa, an IoT and AI tech-based elderly care platform, doubled its office space in Hyderabad to accommodate rapid growth and enhance the services with tech-enabled solutions.

The Hyderabad office expansion has been carried out in the same building and the workspace increased to 8,000 sqft to accommodate more staff. The office extension was inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. Telugu Actor Sundeep Kishan and Anvayaa Advisory Board Member Shakti Sagar were also present at the launch.

Anvayaa is now present in about 25 locations covering all metros and major cities serving more than 10,000 families in the country. It aims to become a major player in the eldercare market across India in the next 3 years. The expansion will add more work zones for 24×7 care coordinator support and care companionship managers along with technology and innovation center to support elders across geographies.

Anvayaa also launched ‘Nischint’, a corporate benefit plan. This helps companies to subscribe to Anvayaa’s elder care services for their employees’ families. The Nischint programme provides employees with home services, visits to doctors, and other services that help them take care of their parents.

Anvayaa will deploy care managers at the houses. The platform keeps the employees updated about their parent’s well-being, which is monitored by experts.

“We are at an inflexion point in our journey as an IoT and AI tech-based eldercare platform. We have plans to grow tenfold by 2025 to serve one lakh families. To achieve this, we will expand our manpower from the current 200 to 1000. We will also add our partner network to ensure service delivery,” said Prashanth Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Anvayaa Kin Care. The company has invested about Rs two crore and has plans to invest about Rs eight crore in three years.

Anvayaa provides healthcare, emergency care, travel and leisure, legal and other domestic services support, financial support, and emotional support to elders and also uses its technology platform for providing predictive healthcare and companionship to elders.