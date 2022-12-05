Anwarul Uloom college win OU Inter-Collegiate Hockey Tournament

Anwarul Uloom college defeated Jahanavi college 1-0 in the final of the Osmania University Inter-Collegiate Hockey Tournament
Hyderabad: Anwarul Uloom college defeated Jahanavi college 1-0 in the final of the Osmania University Inter-Collegiate Hockey Tournament for Men held at the OU Hockey Ground, Hyderabad on Monday.
Nizam College thrashed IIMC 4-1 to emerge second runner-up of the tournament.
Results: Final: Anwarul Uloom college bt Jahanavi college 1-0; Third place match: Nizam College bt IIMC 4-1.