St Joseph’s DC emerge champions of OU Table Tennis Tournament

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
St Joseph’s Degree and PG College crowned champions of the Osmania University Inter-Collegiate Table Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 24 November 22
St Josephs Degree College team receiving the winner trophy.

Hyderabad: St Joseph’s Degree and PG College crowned champions of the Osmania University Inter-Collegiate Table Tennis Tournament for men held at the Indoor hall, St Joseph’s Degree and PG College, King Koti, Hyderabad on Thursday.

They defeated Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) 2-0 in the summit clash to clinch the title. In the final, St Joseph’s MD Ali downed Pranav of CBIT 3-1 to put their side in the lead. Later Anoop got the better of CBIT’s Raghav 3-0 to bag the top honours.

Meanwhile, St Mary’s College beat Maturi Venkata Subba Rao Engineering College (MVSR) 2-0 in to emerge second runner-up.

Earlier in the semifinals, St Joseph’s team defeated MVSR 2-0 while CBIT beat St Mary’s to make it to the summit clash.

Results: Final: St Joseph Degree and PG College bt CBIT 2-0; Third position match: St Mary’s College bt MVSR.

 

