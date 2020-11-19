Any attempt to harm social fabric of TS will be crushed, warns KTR

TRS government will not tolerate any attempt to harm the social fabric of Telangana State and Hyderabad, its economic and growth engine, said Industries Minister

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday warned that any attempt to disrupt harmony or cause damage to the brand image of Hyderabad will be crushed with an iron hand. “The TRS government will not tolerate any attempt to harm the social fabric of Telangana State and Hyderabad, its economic and growth engine,” he said.

The Minister came down heavily on unscrupulous elements trying to disturb the communal harmony in Telangana State with ulterior motives. He cautioned people that these forces were trying to sow poisonous seeds of communal hatred.

“There were no communal riots in the State for the past six years and attempts are being made to disturb this,” he said.

“We fought hard to achieve Statehood. There is passion and hunger in TRS that you will not see in any other political party for development of Telangana State. Hence, we will not remain mute spectator if anyone tries to disrupt the law and order or communal harmony in the State and its capital. This has nothing to do with GHMC elections, but I want to make it clear to all such elements trying to create a law and order problem in Hyderabad,” he said.

