AP Assembly Polls: YSRCP to release manifesto on March 10

YSRCP is holding Siddham meeting in Medarameet in Baptla on March 10.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 03:34 PM

Hyderabad: YSRCP is set to release its election manifesto on March 10, Nellore in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy announced on Saturday. The party is holding a Siddham meeting in Medarametla in Bapatla on March 10.

Speaking to the media, Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will explain the development and welfare initiatives we have undertaken in the past four years and ten months and will also unveil the party’s election manifesto, He added.

He is in Bapatla to oversee the arrangements made for Sidham meeting scheduled on March 10.