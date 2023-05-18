Andhra Pradesh CID launches helpline for transgender persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:01 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched the Swabhiman Transgender Persons Protection Helpline number 1091 at the Guntur CID office on Wednesday.

The helpline, which was proposed by Andhra Pradesh CID additional DGP N Sanjay, aimed to protect the safety and dignity of transgender people by putting an end to violence, preventing discrimination against them, abuse and physical violence, protecting their rights, keeping track of cases of crimes against them, and taking legal action. Women Protection Cell, SP, CID KGV Saritha is appointed as the nodal officer of the state level Transgender Persons Protection Cell.

Speaking to the media, Saritha said that the helpline will work in accordance with the Transgender Persons (Protection Rules) Act-2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection Rules)-2023.