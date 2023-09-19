AP CID files another PT warrant against Chandrababu in ACB court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Special Investigation Team (SIT) report revealed that Rs 115 crore was misappropriated in the Fibernet scam and the CID registered the case in 2019 against 19 persons

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department filed another PT warrant in the ACB court here on Tuesday, implicating former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as an accused in the Fibernet scam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) report revealed that Rs 115 crore was misappropriated in the Fibernet scam and the CID registered the case in 2019 against 19 persons. It named one Vemuri Hariprasad, said to be very close to Chandrababu, as accused no. 1 and former Managing Director of the company Sambasiva Rao as A 2 in the case.

According to information, the CID probed the issue of granting tenders illegally to TerraSoft, extending the deadline by one week in violation of the rules. Hariprasad was said to have pulled the strings in favour of TerraSoft which was earlier blacklisted by the government.

The CID detected irregularities to the tune of Rs 115 crore in the Rs 320 crore bid in the Fibernet Phase 1. TerraSoft had in the past provided services to AP Civil Supplies and was blacklisted after it supplied substandard e-POS machines. However, within a couple of months, the Chandrababu government went out of the way to release the company from the blacklist by the Civil Supplies director Ravibabu. TerraSoft which bagged the tender in association with Himachal Futuristic Communication company, excluded the latter in the deal. The CID already recorded the statement of the vice-president of HFC Anil Jain who said they were cheated. TerraSoft then purchased substandard material for Rs 115 crore from another company and supplied it to Fibernet and CID spotted Chandrababu’s hand in the entire deal.

