AP CM Jagan inspects Polavaram project works

Reviewing the progress of the dam at the project site at Polavaram, Jagan said it was natural that some minor problems would crop up during construction of projects which had to be set right at every stage to move ahead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

File Photo

Eluru: Some minor problems in Polavaram project were being blown out of proportions by the media, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed.

Reviewing the progress of the dam at the project site at Polavaram on Tuesday, he said it was natural that some minor problems would crop up during construction of projects which had to be set right at every stage to move ahead. The previous Telugu Desam Party government had left gaps in the upper cofferdam through which flood waters surged with high velocity resulting in heavy damage to the structures, he pointed out. The diaphragm wall, crucial to the earth cum rock fill dam, suffered heavy damage due to which the project was not only delayed but an additional Rs.2,000 crore had to be spent, he noted.

However, the yellow media turns a Nelson’s Eye towards these for the simple reason, the project works were given to the relatives of Eenadu group chairman Ch. Ramojirao on nomination basis, Jagan stated. They were attempting to show the small issue of the guide wall, which had nothing to do with the project structure, as a big one, but one should react positively to such criticism and take all the measures required, he told officials of the Irrigation department.

The Chief Minister on the day inspected the progress of the Polavaram project works –the upper and lower coffer dams, and the damage caused to the diaphragm wall. He directed the officials to expedite the repairs to the diaphragm wall so that the project works could be completed without further delay.

Also Read Former CM and TDP national president N Chandrababu meets Amit Shah