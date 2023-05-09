AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 to release tomorrow, check the link

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University(JNTU) Anantapur has announced that AP EAMCET 2023 admit card will be released on May 9, 2023.
Amaravati: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University(JNTU) Anantapur has announced that AP EAMCET 2023 admit card will be released on May 9, 2023. The candidates who registered for the AP EAMCET 2023 can download the hall ticket from official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The AP EAMCET 2023 engineering exam will be held from May 15 to May 18 and the agriculture and pharmacy will be held on May 22 to May 23
How to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click the download hall ticket button on the home page
Step 3: Enter the registration number
Step 4: The hall ticket will be disappeared on the screen and click on the download