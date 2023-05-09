AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 to release tomorrow, check the link

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University(JNTU) Anantapur has announced that AP EAMCET 2023 admit card will be released on May 9, 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:08 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Representational Image

Amaravati: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University(JNTU) Anantapur has announced that AP EAMCET 2023 admit card will be released on May 9, 2023. The candidates who registered for the AP EAMCET 2023 can download the hall ticket from official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAMCET 2023 engineering exam will be held from May 15 to May 18 and the agriculture and pharmacy will be held on May 22 to May 23

How to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click the download hall ticket button on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registration number

Step 4: The hall ticket will be disappeared on the screen and click on the download

Also Read Narayana students shine in AP Eamcet