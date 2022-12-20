AP IT industry delegation meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Anudeep Sharma Published Date - 07:03 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Ashwini Vaishnaw responded positively to the invitation to attend InfinityVizag event and also agreed to respond to all the proposals made for IT development in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: A high powered IT industry delegation under the banner of Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) from Andhra Pradesh with Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao met union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his Parliament office on Tuesday.

The delegation sought the union Minister’s support in expediting creation of State-of-the-Art STPI incubation center at Visakhapatnam, developing Emerging Tech Skilling Ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh by establishing in Visakhapatnam a CDAC centre, a centre of NIELIT, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and a national level Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Cyber Security.

The delegation also requested the Ministry’s support in promoting Startup ecosystem and culture in Tier II cities including Visakhapatnam in a big way and for this purpose initiating a promotion scheme for product development and startup companies in Tier II cities, something similar to India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS).

ITAAP President Sreedhar Kosaraju invited the IT Minister to attend IT Summit (InfinityVizag) 2023 at Vizag.

Commenting on the meeting, GVL Narasimha Rao who took the delegation to the IT Minister expressed confidence that his efforts in collaboration with the IT industry in Andhra Pradesh would help the neglected IT industry in Andhra Pradesh in receiving the much needed attention and boost growth of the sector in Andhra Pradesh.