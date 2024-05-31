AP leaders want Hyderabad to be continued as common capital

Cutting across party lines, leaders have been making demands to continue Hyderabad as common capital for both the States.

Hyderabad: With just one day left for Hyderabad to remain as common capital for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, leaders from residuary State are making a renewed demand to continue Hyderabad as common capital.

“All political parties in Andhra Pradesh should immediately raise the issue of continuing Hyderabad as common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh beyond 10 years period,” former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana said on X.

However, his demand was criticized by many on different social media platforms. “Dear sir, it may be impractical as well. High time Andhra Pradesh builds its own capital.. 2014 is 10 years back,” Shachindra Rajavaram, an X user said.

“It’s immature to do that, let’s build our own capital,” Phani Gosala, another user replied.

Since the parties ruling the State in the last 10 years failed to build a proper capital for Andhra Pradesh, the status of Hyderabad as the joint capital of the two States should be extended for 10 more years, he said in a statement on May 23, according to reports.

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman YV Subba Reddy on February 16 reportedly sought an extension of Hyderabad’s status as the shared capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the former’s executive capital shifts to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati.