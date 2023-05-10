AP pays Rs.1,277 cr for paddy damaged by rain to farmers

On Wednesday alone, Rs.474 crore was credited to the bank account of 32,558 farmers in AP, according to official sources.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

File Photo.

Vijayawada: The AP government has so far paid Rs.1,277 crore in the past five days to farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rains.

The payments were made in record time to come to the aid of the farmers who were put to loss due to rains, they said.