AP police officers’ association plea to SEC on conducting panchayat polls

Cops’ body said Covid situation was grave in the State and urged SEC to rethink about conducting the polls

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association has urged the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to rethink on conducting the panchayat elections in the state as the COVID situation was grave and the life of police personnel was at stake.

President of the association J. Srinivas said here on Saturday and 109 police personnel died due to the Coronavirus and over 14,000 of their colleagues suffered due to the pandemic.

Elections means the police should go to the people and COVID spreads fast during such conditions. The police should get vaccinated first and it would be difficult to conduct both vaccination and security arrangements simultaneously, he felt.

“We pray to the SEC with folded hands. Elections are important but it would be better if they are put off for some time. We are serving the people in pandemic times but only when we are alive, we will be able to do it,” he remarked.

