AP police scout for Macherla MLA in Sangareddy

The AP police was assisted by the Telangana Police, when the search began on Wednesday at 10 am from Rudraram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 09:14 PM

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: A team of the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday searched for Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy on NH-65 in Sangareddy.

The AP police was assisted by the Telangana Police, when the search began on Wednesday at 10 am from Rudraram.

Also Read Karimnagar: SRR college principal wins Indian Icon Award

They managed to nab his gunmen, driver and a couple of followers from under the Sangareddy Rural police station permits. Ramakrishna Reddy is said to have fled leaving his car and team there.

The Rural police shifted the nabbed persons to the Central Crime Station in Kandi close to the NH-65 in the district.

Meanwhile, Palnadu district ASP and Gurajala DSP visited the police station and inquired with the gunmen and driver about Ramakrishna Reddy’s whereabouts for an hour.

They were later let off. Later, the AP team rushed to Isnapur about 10 km away in the Patancheru police station limits as they got information that the MLA was in the guest house of a private company there.

However, they could not find him there despite searching for a couple of hours. Since the Election Commission of India had ordered the AP police to arrest the MLA for damaging EVMs and VVPATS at a polling station under his constituency, a hunt was launched to nab him.

Ramakrishna Reddy was reportedly staying in Hyderabad after the elections. Following the order for his arrest by ECI on Wednesday, he went absconding.

The police reportedly got information that the Macherla MLA was planning to escape to Karnataka or Maharashtra via the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway. The police however, did not make any official statements on their search.