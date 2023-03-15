AP: `Praja Spandana’ founder CS Rao passes away

Chaganti Sundara Rao,93, passed away at his residence on Wednesday morning. He was ailing for some time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Chaganti Sundara Rao,93, passed away at his residence on Wednesday morning. He was ailing for some time

Visakhapatnam: Noted social worker and founder of `Praja Spandana’ Chaganti Sundara Rao,93, passed away at his residence here on Wednesday morning. He was ailing for some time.

Rao was known for taking up public issues and was mainly responsible for the Central Park which was created in place of old Central Prison after the latter was shifted to Adivivaram near Simhachalam. When a shopping complex was proposed at the place, he approached court to obtain favourable orders.

Also Read Mumbai: Police arrest man who posed as Andhra Pradesh CM to dupe electronics retail chain